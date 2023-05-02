OPPO ColorOS 13 wins 6 awards at 2023 iF Design Awards

OPPO's latest operating system, ColorOS 13, was honored with six prestigious awards at the 2023 iF Design Awards.

Competing against 11,000 entries from 56 countries, ColorOS 13 received five awards in the User Experience (UX) category for its Aquamorphic Design, Multi-Screen Connect, Smart Sidebar Suggestions, Game Assistant, Smart Wallet, and one award in the App category for Clone Phone, reads a press release.

The iF Design Awards are amongst the most prestigious design awards in the world. In addition to winning the six awards for ColorOS 13, OPPO also received an award for the OPPO Find N2 Flip smartphone in acknowledgement of OPPO's achievements in designing new and exciting form factors, the release added.

Aquamorphic Design, the new design concept for ColorOS, got recognition at this year's awards.

Inspired by water, Aquamorphic Design aims to provide an aesthetically pleasing and immersive experience that is both calming and dynamic. Underlining the design is a selection of fresh system theme palettes, fonts, and a card-style layout with polymorphic textures that enhance the relationship between humans and technology through more comfortable, flexible, and comprehensive interaction.

Multi-Screen Connect enhances productivity and efficiency and overcomes the limitations associated with different smart devices by enabling seamless data transmission and manipulation across phones, PCs, and tablets. Through Multi-Screen Connect, users can enjoy a more convenient experience across multiple screens and devices.

Smart Sidebar Suggestions provide convenient access to a collection of smart tools from the phone's sidebar, enabling users to quickly access the relevant tools needed to complete or enhance tasks, helping to reduce distractions and improve efficiency in the process.

Game Assistant optimizes network conditions and provides intuitive control gestures and multi-window support to enhance gaming performance and provide a more immersive gaming atmosphere and multi-sensory experience.

Smart Wallet offers a secure and convenient way to manage payments and other financial transactions. It provides versatile features for payments, public transport, and electronic car keys and access cards, along with secure storage for digital documents. The powerful digital wallet streamlines daily tasks and provides added convenience by removing the need to constantly unlock the phone or switch between multiple apps.

Winner of a 2023 iF Design Award in the App category, Clone Phone is a secure app that simplifies data migration from old to new phones without the need for cables or other devices, improving the data migration experience while protect user data through additional security.

ColorOS 13 is the latest version of OPPO's operating system and is currently available on a range of OPPO devices. The powerful and user-friendly operating system features an intuitive interface and advanced functionality that set a new standard for mobile devices. Going forward, OPPO will continue to develop user-centric and innovative products and services as it brings even more unparalleled experiences to users worldwide.