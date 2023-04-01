Oppo Find N2 Flip: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Tech

Hindustan Times
01 April, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 10:34 am

Oppo Find N2 Flip: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

After the success of the foldable Oppo Find N, the company has launched its first ever flip phone with the introduction of Oppo Find N2 Flip, which debuted alongside the Oppo Find N2. With Oppo's promise of a massive Cover Display and no visible crease, does the Oppo Find N2 Flip live up to its hype, especially at a hefty price of approx. Tk120,000?

Design

As soon as you boot up the Oppo Find N2 Flip, one thing stands out – the crease, or, the lack thereof. Oppo has really managed to fulfil its promise of no visible crease. The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a clamshell design, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 apart from one thing – No gap. Oppo's Flexion hinge ensures there's no gap when you fold the Find N2 Flip, and it even features a micro-engraved waveform pattern to give it visual flair.

Display

The cover display of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is intuitive. The 3.26-inch always-on cover display is the first point of interaction and enables you to peek into your digital life without even opening the phone. It is functional too, with the ability to attend calls, send quick replies to messages, take a picture, see your events, check weather or even just play with your virtual interactive pet! Although there are only first party widgets available right now, we can expect third-party widgets to arrive soon, starting with the Spotify widget. Moreover, you can access quick settings directly from the cover display too.

Performance

It is not just looks which make it stand apart, but the Oppo Find N2 Flip excels in performance too. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Although on paper specifications can be deceiving, the Oppo Find N2 Flip performs just like a flagship phone should. When compared to its rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Find N2 Flip's Dimensity 9000+ tops the energy efficiency segment while being almost at par in terms of CPU and gaming performance.

Camera

The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, enhanced by Oppo's Marisilicon X Imaging NPU and Hasselblad collaboration. The pictures come out stunning with well-balanced colours. Shooting at night is a pleasant experience too, with the 50MP sensor working hard to capture the moments with supreme clarity. The XPAN, which is inspired by Hasselblad's XPAN camera, gives you a different ultra-wide film-like field of view.

Verdict

At this price tag, Oppo has created a great package of intuitive displays, great processing power and supreme battery life. If you're searching the market for a unique smartphone which offers you the best of foldable smartphone world, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is the one you should go for.

