realme C55 vs OPPO A57: Two devices that exemplify utility

Devices that offer the best-in-class features at reasonable prices have been garnering much love from users lately – especially youngsters. Two such devices now available on the market are realme C55 and and OPPO A57, according to a press release.

Released just a few months back, realme C55 came in as a unique addition to its champion C-series, equipped with four segment-first upgrades.

The OPPO A57, on the other hand, is yet another incredible offering by OPPO that exemplifies ultimate value, living up to the standards the brand has set.

For photography enthusiasts, C55 is the only device in-segment to boast an incredible 64MP AI primary camera, a 2MP B&W camera, and an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

To make it all even better, the device come with features like Night Mode, Street Photography, Bokeh Flare Portrait and AI Color Portrait, taking all photos to the next level, adds the release.

Coming to OPPO A57, this incredible device features an ultra-high resolution 13MP camera with AI Dual Camera setup, along with an 8MP selfie camera. The camera also features options like AI Portrait Retouching, Portrait Bokeh and other artistic features.

realme C55 comes as the only device in its series to be offering a memory of 8GB/256GB.

To deliver a smooth performance, realme developed DRE Technology to expand 8GB RAM by up to 8GB for a 16GB-like experience. On the other hand, the A57 comes with 8GB RAM Expansion (4GB+4GB), also ensuring a seamless performance. Both the devices support up to 1TB external memory, enabling users to store all data with care.

Both these devices come with a 33W SUPERVOOC charging, backed by a massive 5000mAh battery.

The realme device is also well supported by the intelligent five-core protection system – overcharge protection, over-voltage protection, over-current protection, over-temperature protection, and extreme case protection, for safe charging. Similarly, OPPO A57 also features overvoltage and over-current protections, while a temperature sensor ensures that the battery does not overheat.

While C55 users can enjoy a battery life of up to 27 days on standby and 27.8 hours of calling, users of A57 can utilise the battery for over 12 days on standby; all along with a four-hour video-playback capacity on only 15 minutes of charge.

Featuring the thinnest 7.89mm "Ultra Slim" body in the segment with an innovative Sunshower design, C55 features a popular right-angle bezel design for a comfortable grip and in-hand feeling. Available in two innovative colors of Sunshower and Rainy Night, the device has been curated with a design inspired by natural elements.

OPPO A57 comes in two colors of Glowing Green and Glowing Black, combined with the OPPO Glow Design and a 2D Slim and Featherweight Design for a premium-yet-comfortable experience.

C55 is the first C-Series model to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display, along with a 6.72-inch full screen and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio with FHD+ resolution, ensuring a comfortable visual experience.

Besides, OPPO A57 is equipped with a 6.56-inch Color-Rich Display that delivers a vivid color performance. It also supports All-Day Eye Care, which matches the display power to suit the environment for a comfortable viewing experience.

Adding an extra oomph to this latest champion addition, realme C55 comes with the iPhone like Mini Capsule, as the only Android device ever to feature this, the press release further says.

realme C55 and OPPO A57 are devices that offer the best-in-segment experience to users, at accessible price points. Now all smartphone users can have access to innovation through these devices.

Smartphone aficionados can take a look at the features mentioned above to figure out the one that best suits their needs.