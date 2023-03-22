OPPO F21 Pro 5G and A77 now available at unbelievable prices on occasion of Ramadan

22 March, 2023, 06:00 pm
OPPO F21 Pro 5G and A77 now available at unbelievable prices on occasion of Ramadan

22 March, 2023, 06:00 pm
Amping up before the upcoming Ramadan and Eid festivities, OPPO is offering unbeatable price drops on its much-loved devices – OPPO F21 Pro 5G and OPPO A77 8GB*(4GB+4GB RAM Expansion)! 

Doubling the excitement for Ramadan and Eid among the O'fans, OPPO has slashed the price of F21 Pro 5G from BDT 37,990 to BDT 34,990; and A77 from BDT 22,990 to BDT 19,990. Hence, this festive season, OPPO customers can enjoy the best smartphone experience through top-notch features at affordable prices!

OPPO F21 Pro 5G comes equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform 6nm Chipset supporting super-fast internet 4G+. Additionally, the device also comes with "VoLTE", or Voice over LTE, enabling users to concurrently send voice and data over the network without affecting the voice quality. It boasts a stunning Ultra-Thin Flat Edge Retro Design, also marking the debut of OPPO's Dual Orbit Lights. The device features a set of top-notch cameras including a 64MP High-Res Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 16MP Front Camera, accompanied by a series of impressive imaging features. Moreover, the smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Punch Hole AMOLED FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, along with a huge 4,500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging.

On the other hand, OPPO A77 is also equipped with 33W SUPERVOOC charging along with a massive 5000mAh battery, in addition to up to 8GB RAM Expansion (4GB+4GB RAM Expansion+128GB). Also boasting the premium Flat-edge OPPO GLOW Design for a stunning look, the incredible device is powered by Helio G35 12nm chipset. It comes with a magnificent camera setup consisting of a 50MP Main Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera, along with an 8MP front camera. Hence, at an accessible price, OPPO offers the best-in-class features on the A77.

Making smartphone usage more enjoyable and exciting this festive season, OPPO has come up with this exciting offer for its users and fans! Customers can now reap the benefits of next-level features along with the stunning looks these devices offer, at unbeatable prices.

This offer is available across all OPPO stores in Bangladesh. Hurry up and visit your nearest OPPO outlet to enjoy the discount before the stock gets over.

 

 

 

