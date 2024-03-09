Air Glass 3: Oppo’s new smart glasses come with enhanced visuals, AI integration

Oppo boasts that the glasses can reach over 1,000 nits at peak brightness, almost matching some smartphone displays, ensuring optimal visibility in various lighting conditions. Photo: Collected

Oppo has introduced its latest prototype smart glasses, the Air Glass 3, at the Mobile World Congress 2024, showcasing advanced features that integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and deliver superior visual experiences.

Compatible with Oppo phones running ColorOS 13 and later, the glasses offer seamless interaction with the AI assistant, albeit it is likely to remain exclusive to Oppo devices, according to CNET.

Powered by Oppo's AndesGPT large language model, the voice assistant enables users to perform tasks such as asking questions and conducting searches, albeit currently limited to China.

While the glasses rely on a smartphone app for processing power, Oppo's innovative resin waveguide technology promises improved colour and clarity, minimising the "rainbow effect" commonly associated with such devices.

If the glasses live up to Oppo's claims, they should offer improved colour and clarity, further enhancing the visual experience for users. Additionally, Oppo boasts that the glasses can reach over 1,000 nits at peak brightness, almost matching some smartphone displays, ensuring optimal visibility in various lighting conditions.

Weighing 50 grams, this device provides a comfortable fit comparable to standard glasses, although slightly on the heavier side. Oppo highlights the glasses' audio quality, leveraging reverse sound field technology to prevent sound leakage and incorporating four microphones for clear voice capture during calls, a feature touted as a first in smart glasses technology.

Touch sensors along the glasses' sides facilitate navigation, offering functionalities such as viewing photos, making calls, and playing music.

Additionally, Oppo plans to introduce new features in the future, including health information viewing and language translation.