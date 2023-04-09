OPPO Reno8 T available at reduced price

Corporates

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:09 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

OPPO is offering customers a special deal on its latest phone, the Reno8 T, priced at Tk30,990 instead of its previous price of Tk32,990, to capture the essence of the upcoming Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities.

The special promo cashback offer will run from 6 April to 22 April, reads a press release.

OPPO has always focused on empowering societies with innovation, technology and meaningful initiatives to make a difference.

It is mentionable that OPPO's newly launched OPPO Reno8 T comes with the latest hardware updates and the newest portrait imaging features. This comprises an exciting 100MP portrait camera setup for the ultimate photography experience.

Available in two colours- Sunset Orange and Starry Black, the device boasts a stitch design on Fiberglass-Leather, upgraded ColorOS 13, 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC for a seamless smartphone experience.

Apart from this offer, OPPO has launched a special Eid offer campaign for the O' fans. Upon purchasing OPPO Reno8 T, OPPO F21 Pro 5G, OPPO A77s or OPPO A77, customers can participate in an online lucky draw. Winners of the lucky draw will get exciting mega 'Eid gifts' including air ticket vouchers for domestic trips, a motorbike or an internet bundle. This offer is valid till 23 April 2023.

Meanwhile, there is also a 'Sure Shot Gift Offer', which will continue on until further notice. Through this particular offer, anyone purchasing an OPPO A77 or OPPO A77s will get a free t-shirt with Shakib Al Hasan's autograph.

Additionally, upon purchasing an OPPO F21 Pro 5G, people can claim a limited-edition gift box.

