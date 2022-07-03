NU Skill Development Summit 2022 celebrated

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 12:28 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The NU Skill Development Summit 2022 took place on 1 July at the Jahid Hasan Auditorium of Isfendia adjacent to Biswasahitya Kendra in Banglamotor. 

Prominent teachers from various colleges affiliated to the National University and some successful corporate personalities were present at the event organised by the National University Skill Development Forum. 

More than 250 students from Dhaka and outside Dhaka took part in the summit, reads a press release.

At the commencement of the program, AKM Fahim Mashroor, CEO of BDjobs, the largest online job portal in the country, delivered his welcome address as the chief guest. He specifically sheds light on the need to acquire various skills in addition to traditional academic education.

Multiple seminars and panel discussion sessions have been held at this event throughout the day.

The first session was entitled "Discrimination Against NU Students." 

This session was conducted by Mohammad Nazrul Islam, who is working as a general secretary at the renowned BSHRM and is also designated as an MD & CEO at BIPD; Mohammad Sazzadul Islam, who is working as a Marketplace Director at the renowned Bikroy.com; and Morad Hossain, who is working as a board secretary and is also designated as CHRO at the renowned Elite Paint Group of Companies.

The second panel discussion was held under the title "Careers in Digital Media". This session was conducted by Palash Mahmud, in-charge of RTV Online at RTV and Shaila Akter, Brand Strategy & Innovation Lead at Buy Digital.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The third and final panel was staged with the popular teachers and corporate personalities of the National University under the title "Job Market for National University Students." 

This session was conducted by Nahid Shams, lecturer in the BBA Professional Department at Shaikh Burhanuddin Post Graduate College; Fahmida Rawshan, assistant professor at Dhaka City College; Laila Naznin, who is designated as a Head of HR/Admin at Star Cineplex; and M. Sabbir Jahangir, who is designated as the Head of HR & Administration at the Partex Star Group.

SSB Leather was the title sponsor of the entire event, and HB Aviation Training Center was the power sponsor. Bright Skills, PFEC Global, AN Idea Communication Ltd, Upgrade Academy, IELTS Expert, Express in Town, Shakib 75 Healthcare were associated as the proud silver sponsors. 

Renowned Youth Skill Development Organization "Excellence Bangladesh" and Career Pro BD were present with the organization as strategic partners of the event. Media coverage has been conducted by the three media partners: The Business Standard, DhakaPost, and DhakaBiz.net.

Riaz Hossain, the founding president of the organisation, said that the Skill Development Summit has been successfully organised for the second time this year with a large number of students. 

"I would like to extend my best wishes to all the participants and distinguished guests who came to the Summit to make this event a grand success. The various seminars and panel discussion sessions held at the Summit have opened up the scope of skills for the students. A heartfelt thanks to all the sponsors and partners for their continuous support at the Summit. We will continue to organize the Skill Development Summit every year, which has generated a great response among the students."

