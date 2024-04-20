Heatwave: National University-affiliated colleges to remain shut until further notice

All colleges affiliated to National University will remain closed until further notice due to a heatwave sweeping over the country.

This information was confirmed in a notice signed by the Director of Public Relations Department of National University Md Ataur Rahman on Saturday (20 April).

Earlier, the Education Ministry decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country closed from 21-27 April.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the severe heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna and Tangail. Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal division, the rest part of Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Chandpur and Moulvibazar and it may continue.