Heatwave: National University-affiliated colleges to remain shut until further notice

Education

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:40 pm

Related News

Heatwave: National University-affiliated colleges to remain shut until further notice

Earlier, the Education Ministry decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country closed from 21-27 April

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Heatwave: National University-affiliated colleges to remain shut until further notice

All colleges affiliated to National University will remain closed until further notice due to a heatwave sweeping over the country.

This information was confirmed in a notice signed by the Director of Public Relations Department of National University Md Ataur Rahman on Saturday (20 April).

Schools, colleges to remain shut for a week due to heatwave

Earlier, the Education Ministry decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country closed from 21-27 April.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the severe heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna and Tangail. Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal division, the rest part of Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Chandpur and Moulvibazar and it may continue.

Top News

Bangladesh / National University / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

12h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

1h | Videos
Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

2h | Videos
Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

2h | Videos
27 sacks of cash collected from Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque donation boxes

27 sacks of cash collected from Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque donation boxes

13m | Videos