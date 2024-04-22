Bangladesh gears up to host 'International Trade Summit' promoting sustainable future

Bangladesh gears up to host &#039;International Trade Summit&#039; promoting sustainable future

Bangladesh is gearing up to host the 4th International Trade Summit on 14 and 15 May at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka. 

Themed "Sustainable Future," the summit marks a significant milestone for business development in the region, drawing approximately 500 delegates from over 25 countries worldwide, said a press release.

Jointly organised by Bangladesh and India, the summit is a collaborative effort aimed at fostering international partnerships and promoting sustainable practices in trade and industry. The event is organised by world-renowned BigMint in collaboration with both nations, with Ahmed Enterprise of Bangladesh, serving as the host.

The summit will feature discussions on critical topics shaping Bangladesh's economic trajectory, including, Bangladesh's macro economic outlook, international availability of steel raw materials, flat steel market dynamics, harnessing the potential of green ship recycling, steel and cement demand in infrastructure growth, cement raw material procurement, renewable energy, non-renewable energy usage, technology and capex in renewable energy transition and regional power co-operation.

The summit underscores Bangladesh's proactive efforts to encourage sustainable economic growth and establish international collaborations. With its burgeoning industries and commitment to sustainability, Bangladesh emerges as a beacon of opportunity and innovation on the global stage.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun is scheduled to inaugurate the conference as the chief guest on 14 May. 

Distinguished guests, including Mahabubul Alam, president of FBCCI, and esteemed industrialist Alhaj Sufi Mohamed Mizanur Rahman, recipient of the Ekushey Padak, will deliver keynote speeches.

Key figures from leading associations in the steel, cement, power, and ship recycling sectors will also attend as special guests, alongside prominent industrialists and representatives from the Ministry of Industries.

