Google’s AI-driven 'Speaking practice' to help English learners

Tech

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 12:15 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Google is trying out a fresh tool called "Speaking practice" on its Search platform.

This tool aims to help users improve their English speaking skills, particularly for those learning English in Argentina, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Venezuela for now. The feature is part of Google's Search Labs programme, where users get to test out new Search features early.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the idea behind "Speaking practice" is to give users a chance to practice speaking English in everyday situations. It uses AI to create interactive exercises where users have to respond to conversational questions with specific words. For instance, if the AI asks, "What should I do?" users might have to respond with words like "exercise," "heart," and "tired."

This feature builds upon a previous one launched by Google last October, which helped users practice speaking sentences in context and receive feedback on their grammar and clarity. Now, with "Speaking practice," Google is adding a conversational twist to the learning process.

While it's still in the testing phase, "Speaking practice" could potentially become a valuable tool for English learners worldwide. By offering interactive exercises and feedback, it aims to make learning English more engaging and effective.

With Google's vast resources and expertise in AI, this feature has the potential to make a significant impact on language education.

