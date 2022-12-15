NSU organises seminar on consumer rights

15 December, 2022, 08:10 pm
NSU organises seminar on consumer rights

The Public Health and Sciences Club of North South University in collaboration with the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) organised a seminar on the "Consumers' right protection Act 2009."

The event, which took place  on 13 December, aims to make people aware about their rights when they purchase any goods or services from a vendor, reads a press release.

In particular, it was encouraged to purchase packaged goods where proper levelling of the manufacturing and expiry date are visible, the price and weight of the goods are accurately mentioned. 

Participants also obtained information about what sort of actions might be taken to make the dishonest vendors responsible for their misconduct, read the release.

It was emphasised that the Directorate of National Consumers Protection alone cannot prevent such misconduct unless every citizen of our country steps-up and protest against such fraudulent activities.

The importance of the protection of consumer rights was also discussed by the Pro-VC of NSU Dr Md Ismail Hossain, the Dean of SHLS, Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza, the Chairman of the Public Health Department, Dr Mohammad Delwer Hossain Hawlader, and the advisor to the Public Health and Sciences club, North South University, Dr Azaz Bin Sharif. 

The Director-General, AHM Shafiquzzaman, of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection was the keynote speaker of the seminar who shared his knowledge and experience of human right laws and practice with the participants.

In addition to the keynote speech, the event consisted of a few short video clips, a presentation, and a questions and answer session. 

The Director of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection, Monjur Mohammad Shahriar, also gave a welcome speech to introduce the activities of the Directorate. 

