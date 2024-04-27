NSU faculties offer educational development sessions to ULAB faculties

27 April, 2024, 10:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In an educational session held on 24 April, esteemed academics from North South University (NSU) and the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) united to enrich the academic community in Bangladesh.

Dr MD Nurul Kabir, Associate Professor and Chair at NSU, along with Quazi Tafsirul Islam, Senior Lecturer & Coordinator of NSU Startups Next, led the sessions. Dr Muhammad Faisol Chowdhury, Director of the BBA Program at ULAB, and Dr. Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, Dean of the Business School at ULAB, organized the event with the aim of bolstering academic research capabilities among ULAB faculty members, read a press release.

The session covered a broad spectrum of topics crucial for the advancement of higher education, including research writing, AI in research writing, inspiring young scholars, and effective case study writing. The event aimed at fostering a robust academic environment that encourages innovative teaching methodologies and research among young scholars.

Dr Muhammad Faisol Chowdhury remarked, "It's imperative that we bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. This session is a step forward in preparing our academics for undertaking quality research."

Dr Sarwar Uddin Ahmed added, "Today's discussion is not just about imparting knowledge, but about igniting passion and curiosity among our colleagues. By focusing on dynamic case study writing and research, we are equipping our scholars to contribute meaningfully to both academia and industry."

This collaboration highlights both institutions' academics' commitment to elevate higher education standards through cooperative efforts and knowledge exchange. The session has set a precedent for future initiatives aimed at enhancing educational practices and outcomes across the country.

