VC announces scholarships for Palestinian female students at NSU law event

The Department of Law at North South University (NSU) successfully hosted a highly anticipated event titled 'Palestine's Recognition in International Law and My Life as the Ambassador'.

Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice Chancellor of NSU, announced at the event that NSU Trustee Board will fund the education of 15 Palestinian female students. The event took place on Tuesday (21 May) in the NSU Moot Court Room, reads a press release.

The distinguished Chief Guest and Speaker for the event was His Excellency Yousef SY Ramadan, the Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh. His Excellency shared invaluable insights into the complex legal aspects surrounding Palestine's recognition in the international arena and provided personal reflections from his experiences as an ambassador.

Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice Chancellor of North South University, chaired the session.

In his remarks, Professor Islam emphasised the importance of such discussions in enhancing the academic and practical understanding of international law among students and faculty members.

He conveyed to the Ambassador that the Trustee Board of North South University has agreed to fund the education of 15 Palestinian women, who would wish to pursue their graduation or post-graduation at any academic department of the university.

The event commenced with one minute of silence, in solidarity with the people of Palestine, followed by an opening remark by Professor Sk Tawfique M Haque, Dean (IC) of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at North South University. Professor Haque highlighted the significance of understanding the international legal framework regarding state recognition and its implications for global diplomacy and peace.

The event featured a detailed commentary by Dr Md Rizwanul Islam, Professor of International Law at North South University.

Dr Islam provided an in-depth analysis of the legal precedents and international treaties relevant to Palestine's quest for recognition.

His commentary offered a comprehensive overview of the challenges and opportunities faced by Palestine in its diplomatic endeavors.

The session was moderated by Saquib Rahman, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Law, North South University.

To conclude the event, Barrister Arafat Hosen Khan, Chairman of the Department of Law at North South University, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks. Barrister Khan expressed gratitude to His Excellency Yousef SY Ramadan for sharing his profound experiences and to all the participants for their active engagement. He also thanked the organizing team for their dedication to making the event a success.

The NSU LAW Talk provided a platform for students, faculty, and members of the public to gain a deeper understanding of the legal dimensions of Palestine's status in the international community. The insights shared by His Excellency Yousef SY Ramadan and the expert panelists highlighted the complexities and nuances of international law and diplomacy.