NSU Law Department celebrates its ten-year anniversary

The Law Department of North South University marked its significant ten-year milestone with a series of engaging activities from February 27th to February 29th. The celebration featured a diverse range of events, bringing together students, faculty, and esteemed guests.

February 27, 2024, the inaugural day witnessed the closing of a spirited sports competition, followed by a prestigious prize distribution program, reads a press release.

The event was graced by the presence of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, MP, the Whip of Jatiya Sangsad and former captain of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team, as the chief guest. Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon, MP, added to the occasion as a special guest.

February 28, 2024, the second day embraced the spirit of the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony and a vibrant rally, attended by both students and teachers. The opening program featured the chairman of Elcop Mr. Mizanur Rahman as the chief guest, accompanied by Yojana Bamjan, 2nd Secretary of the Nepal Embassy, as special guests.

The culminating event on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at the North South University campus hosted honourable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Obaidul Hasan Mahoday, as the chief guest. Justice Md. Jahangir Hossain Mahoday of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court graced the occasion as a special guest. Other notable attendees included Javed Muneer Ahmad, Chairman of the NSU Board of Trustees; Professor Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Acting), NSU; and Professor Sk Tawfiq M Haque, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, NSU.

Honourable Chief Justice Md. Obaidul Hasan, in his speech, assured that individuals with special needs could take the bar council exam and invited students to witness judicial court proceedings. Justice Md. Jahangir Hossain emphasized the importance of practical education in law. Professor Abdur Rob Khan urged law students to contribute to the welfare of the country and humanity through their work in law and judiciary.

Barrister Arafat Hussain Khan, Chairman of the Law Department, highlighted the achievements of the department's students over the past decade, portraying them as 'National Legal Aid Providers.' Professor Sk Tawfiq M Haque congratulated faculties and students of law department for upholding the high academic standard.

The celebratory events, spanning from February 27th, included a 'Law' Symposium, Career Fair, Cultural Program, and Sports Day, fostering a sense of pride and accomplishment among past and present students and faculty. The festivities concluded with an electrifying performance by Pritom Hasan and The Ark, leaving a memorable mark on the crowd.