ULAB holds reception for British Academician Sir Adrian Webb

Sir Adrian Webb, British Academician and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Glamorgan, visited the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh along with his wife, Lady Monjulee Webb.

Also present at the event were Vice-Chancellor of ULAB Prof Imran Rahman, Pro-VC Prof Jude William Genilo, Treasurer Dr Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, ULAB's Registrar Lt Col Md Foyzul Islam (Retd) and other faculty and administrative members, reads a press release.

Sir Adrian Webb is a distinguished British academician and public administrator with a rich and varied career. He was knighted in 2000 and received a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) degree from Loughborough in 1993.

As a distinguished figure in academia and public administration, Sir Adrian's engaged in a lively discussion with the ULAB family on various academic topics. His presence at ULAB serves as a testament to the university's reputation for excellence, and highlights the university's dedication to nurturing a vibrant academic community.