NID-related fees can now be paid through upay

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 05:00 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mobile Financial Services (MFS) provider upay has signed an agreement with Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday (26 April) aiming to facilitate customers to make payment of various service-related fees through upay such as correction of National Identity (NID) card and collection of duplicate NID.

The service will be available to customers soon through the upay app as well as through dialing the USSD code "268".

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of upay Rezaul Hossain and Director, Administration & Finance, NID wing under the Election Commission Secretariat Mohammad Azizul Islam, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Among others, Iman Kalyan Dutta, chief sales & service officer; Shakib Altaf, deputy director, Government and Emerging sales; Hasan Mohammad Zahid, assistant director, Government Sales; Shah Md Bodiur Rahman, account manager of upay and Mohammad Nuruzzaman Khan, additional project director (Admin & Finance) and Mohammad Tajul Islam, director (Budget, Accounts and General Services) of the NID wing were present at the signing ceremony held at the Election Commission office in the city.

