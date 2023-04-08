New health innovation ecosystem launched to combat antibiotic resistance

Corporates

Press Release 
08 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

New health innovation ecosystem launched to combat antibiotic resistance

Press Release 
08 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
New health innovation ecosystem launched to combat antibiotic resistance

To address antibiotic resistance, an initiative titled, 'Health Innovation Ecosystem: A Way Forward to Combat Antibiotic Resistance' was launched today (8 April)  at the auditorium of the Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka (IBA DU).

CRID (USA), in collaboration with the ICT Division of the Government of Bangladesh, the Directorate General of Health Services, IDEA Project, IBA DU, Bangladesh Medical Students' Society (BMSS), Ahsanullah University of Science & Technology, Daffodil International University and Kambaii Health launched this health-innovation platform as part of the bigger initiative to create an innovation startup eco-system in Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

This platform will create collaboration among patients, physicians, and pharmacists via the Kambaii Health App to ensure appropriate prescription and purchase of antibiotics.

'Antibiotic resistance is becoming a global public health issue. Our healthcare providers are not really following what they should be doing. They are prescribing one or two antibiotics without going through a proper investigation.' said the former director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Monir Islam.  

The Director of IBA DU, Prof Mohammad A Momen highlighted the importance of managers and business graduates in the public health sector to further public health initiatives.

'A health innovation ecosystem will be instrumental in combating this crisis which will also drive healthcare technology startups and pharmaceutical companies as well as attract foreign direct investments in Bangladesh,' said a second-year student of IBA DU and the event coordinator Shah Adaan Uzzaman, who is also the blog administrator of the specialist English blog The Confluence.

BMSS representatives Md Ragib Shahriar and Iftekhar Ahmed Sakib collaborated with the organisers to accelerate the cause of fighting antibiotic resistance in Bangladesh.

Wilfred Ngwa (John Hopkins School of Medicine), Dr Sayeda Yasmin Karim (Harvard Medical School), Ashdeep (UC Berkley), Dr Nowreen Haq (John Hopkins School of Medicine), Mehedi Shams (president and co-founder, CRID-USA), Md Altaf Hossain (project director, IDEA), Dr Md Shadat Hossain (director, MIS, DG Health), Dr Muhammad Fali Illahi (VC, AUST), Dr Saklayen Russel (head, Vascular Surgery at Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital and Research Institute) and Dr Hossain Md Al-Amin (program head, CRID-USA) joined as a panellist at the event.

Health Innovation / Antibiotic resistance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Food safari: Sehri outing in Dhaka

9h | Food
Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A firefighter's account: How to fight a flame

9h | Bangladesh
The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

2h | Tech Talk
GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

6h | Tech Talk
Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

7h | TBS World
Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

9h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula