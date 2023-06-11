Antibiotic resistance found in 21.5% of heart, kidney, pediatric patients in BSMMU

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has found 21.5% of patients – treated in its cardiovascular, kidney, pediatric and neonatal departments – are resistant to antibiotics.

Antibiotic resistance, also known as Antimicrobial Resistance (AR/AMR), occurs when a drug that was previously effective, against a particular microbe causing disease, is no longer effective.

The findings of the research on the Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs for Enhancing Infection Control in a Tertiary Care Hospital were presented during a seminar held at the BSMMU on Sunday (11 June).

The study also indicated that 52% of patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the BSMMU exhibit multi-antibiotic resistance, and this number is rapidly increasing.

Speaking at the seminar, experts expressed their concerns regarding the rising rate of antibiotic resistance among children and infants.

To address the issue, the experts said measures should be taken to prevent the unnecessary use of antibiotics, monitor the sale of antibiotics in retail shops, and raise awareness among the public.

Dr Jahidul Islam, associate professor at the Department of Pharmacology at the BSMMU, emphasised that the prevention of antimicrobial resistance cannot be achieved by doctors alone.

He stated that 55% of food products produced in the poultry industry, particularly chicken meat, are affected by antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Furthermore, 19 types of antibiotics are used in the fish, animal, and poultry industries, leading to concerns within the agricultural sector.

Consuming these foods can easily make the human body resistant to antibiotics, resulting in ineffective treatment and potential fatality.

The global healthcare costs for patients due to antimicrobial resistance exceed $20 billion annually, and the World Health Organization (WHO) projects that this cost will reach $100 trillion by 2050.

Dr Jahidul Islam highlighted the importance of implementing the 'One Health Solution,' initiated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the presence of world leaders, to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, expressed concern over the ineffectiveness of reserved antibiotics, such as Meropenem, in ICU patients.

He emphasised the need to prevent antibiotic misuse and raise awareness, stating that without proper implementation, by 2050, human bodies will become resistant to antibiotics, resulting in twice as many deaths from diseases such as the Coronavirus.

It is essential for regulators to ensure that antibiotics cannot be bought or sold without consulting a doctor, he added.

During the seminar, it was revealed that the global death toll from antimicrobial resistance currently stands at 700,000. The World Health Organization predicts that this number will rise to 10 million by 2050.