DGDA proposes to include lessons about antibiotic resistance in textbooks

The use of antibiotics has increased at an alarming rate in the country. As a result, antimicrobial resistance has become alarming. In such a situation, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) and related experts have proposed to add a lesson on antibiotic resistance in the textbooks of the country's education curriculum.

DGDA raised the issue to the National Curriculum and Textbook Board in a round table meeting at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Sunday (29 October).

Major General Mohammad Yusuf, director General of DGDA, presided over the event.

"Many organizations are working together to prevent misuse of antibiotics. We have a law on this. There are no penalties for breaking the law. We want antibiotic resistance to be included in secondary and higher-secondary textbooks. At this age, if students know the seriousness of the matter, they will voluntarily refrain from buying and consuming antibiotics," he said.

The chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board, Professor Farhadul Islam said that they have requests from 40 different ministries, departments and organisations to include various subjects in the textbooks.

"Not all subjects can be included. He hoped to include the subject in the textbooks of classes 9 and 10 in future. Said, we are bringing change. For this, I want the advice of the experts," he added.

Professor Dr Sayedur Rahman, chairman of the pharmacology department at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University presented the keynote speech in the event.

He said that the use of antibiotics has increased in the country. In 2020, its consumption was 25 per thousand population. In 2021, it increased to 52%. He urged the authoritiesd to include the subject of antibiotic resistance in the textbook to increase awareness about it.

One crore students and their families will get an awareness message if the topic of antibiotic resistance is included in the textbooks from sixth to tenth standard, he added.

Speakers at the event said that unnecessary or non-prescription antimicrobial drugs, especially voluntary consumption of antibiotics, failure to complete the full course of antibiotics, and use of antibiotics in animal and fish food (feed) or treatment are the main causes of antimicrobial resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance cannot be prevented by awareness meetings alone; prevention requires awareness, practice and responsibility. Responsibility is needed towards one's family, towards future generations and above all towards the society and the state, the speakers added.