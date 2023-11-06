NCC Bank arranges 78th foundation training course for its officers

Corporates

Press Release
06 November, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 04:43 pm

Related News

NCC Bank arranges 78th foundation training course for its officers

Press Release
06 November, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 04:43 pm
NCC Bank arranges 78th foundation training course for its officers

NCC Bank has started three-week long "78th Foundation Training Course" for its employees at NCC Bank Training Institute today (6 November).  

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the foundation training programme, reads a press release.

M Shamsul Arefin, additional managing director & CAMLCO; Syed Hasnain Mamun, head of Human Resources Division; Mohammed Sohail Mustafa, Principal of Training Institute and Dr Syed Zaved Md Salehuddin, faculty member of Training Institute were also present on the occasion. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 39 officials are participating in this training programme.
  
Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO urged the participants to enrich themselves by acquiring all kinds of banking knowledge in the era of globalization. 

He said, "It is possible to become a top banker by making the best development of one's talents and mind through hard work and dedication. 

He urges the concerned trainees to develop themselves by adopting honesty, enthusiasm, sincerity and morality to take the leadership of the banking industry in the coming days.

NCC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

3h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

7h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

22h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

21h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

23h | TBS Today