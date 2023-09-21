NCC Bank launches Visa consumer prepaid card

Corporates

Press Release
21 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 01:53 pm

Related News

NCC Bank launches Visa consumer prepaid card

Press Release
21 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 01:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank has launched reloadable Visa Consumer Prepaid Card for customers.

On Tuesday (19 September) at the head office of NCC Bank, the bank's Chairman Md Abul Bashar, Vice-Chairman Sohel Hossain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Additional Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin along with senior management officials and senior executives of Visa and IT Consultants Ltd cut the cake and officially launched the Visa Consumer Prepaid Card.

This state-of-the-art prepaid card is equipped with NFC technology and EMV chip which is an alternative to traditional debit and credit cards.

Its attractive and notable features include zero annual fee, 1% cashback on domestic and international purchases and completely charge-free cash withdrawals at ATMs of NCC Bank or any other NPSB and Visa network ATMS.

In addition, prepaid card customers will enjoy regular discounts and other benefits at numerous online and offline merchants of NCC Bank.

 

NCC Bank / Debit Card / Visa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mountain gorillas are vulnerable species, only found in the willderness. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Against all odds: My encounters with mountain gorillas in Rwanda

3h | Earth
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quiet afterglow of Dhaka's overhead water tanks

8h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

3h | TBS Economy
Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

3h | TBS Stories
Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

4h | TBS SPORTS
Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

5h | TBS World