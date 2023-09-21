NCC Bank launches Visa consumer prepaid card

Photo: Courtesy

NCC Bank has launched reloadable Visa Consumer Prepaid Card for customers.

On Tuesday (19 September) at the head office of NCC Bank, the bank's Chairman Md Abul Bashar, Vice-Chairman Sohel Hossain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Additional Managing Director M Shamsul Arefin along with senior management officials and senior executives of Visa and IT Consultants Ltd cut the cake and officially launched the Visa Consumer Prepaid Card.

This state-of-the-art prepaid card is equipped with NFC technology and EMV chip which is an alternative to traditional debit and credit cards.

Its attractive and notable features include zero annual fee, 1% cashback on domestic and international purchases and completely charge-free cash withdrawals at ATMs of NCC Bank or any other NPSB and Visa network ATMS.

In addition, prepaid card customers will enjoy regular discounts and other benefits at numerous online and offline merchants of NCC Bank.