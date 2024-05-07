Hajj visa application deadline further extended till 11 May

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Saudi Arabia has once again extended the visa application deadline for Bangladeshi pilgrims till 11 May.

The extension comes as most of the hajj pilgrims are yet to finish their application process, the religious affairs ministry said in a press statement today (7 May).

The ministry called on aspirant pilgrims to finish their visa application within the stipulated time.

It also said this year, a total of 80,695 people are expected to make the trip to Saudi Arabia to complete their hajj.

The initial deadline for applying for a Hajj visa was 29 April but it was later extended till 7 May. Now it has been again extended till 11 May.

The inaugural Hajj flight departing from Dhaka to Saudi Arabia is set for tomorrow.