NBL holds discussion meeting with the branch managers of Chattogram region

12 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 04:51 pm

Photo: Courtesy
A discussion meeting took place at the Regional Office Chattogram of National Bank Limited on Saturday (11 May 11), bringing together all branch managers from the Chattogram Region.

Alhaj Khalilur Rahman, chairman of National Bank graced the occasion as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Joining him were Vice-Chairman Professor Md Helal Uddin Nizami and Directors namely, Moazzam Hossain, Md Reazul Karim, Ersham Mahmud, Professor A K M Tafzal Haque, and Dr Ratna Datta. Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Md Touhidul Alam Khan and Deputy Managing Directors Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed and Md Abdul Matin were also present.

During the meeting, Chairman Alhaj Khalilur Rahman, representing the new board of directors, encouraged all employees to approach their duties with renewed dedication and energy. He also urged them to aware customers about the new board's committment towards the Bank while dealing with classified loans and collecting deposits. Mr. Rahman emphasized the crucial role of employee commitment in loan recovery, underscoring that no concessions would be made to customers regarding defaulted loans.

Moreover, the board along with the senior management outlined strategies to meet the 2024 yearly targets, including expanding business operations, enhancing customer service quality, and fortifying the bank through various initiatives, such as the recovery of defaulted loans.

The board also stressed the importance of reviving NBL's former glory and engaged in detailed discussions on the bank's overall growth and strategic direction. The Chattogram region head and branch managers from all branches of Chattogram region attended the session, fostering collaboration and ensuring alignment with the bank's objectives.

