The Annual Risk Conference-2023 of Trust Bank Limited was held on Sunday, 17 December, 2023 on digital platform at Head Office, Trust Bank Limited.

Humaira Azam, managing director & CEO; Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, DMD & CBO; Akhlasur Rahman Bhuiyan, DMD & CRO; Hasna Hena Chowdhury, DMD & COO; Salina Aktar Lipi, head of RMD & all senior officials of TBL attended the conference.