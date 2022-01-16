MTB receives IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently been awarded for its digital onboarding platform "MEasy" by IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021, a prestigious global award for innovation in banking.

Out of 183 innovations from 125 banks worldwide researched by IBS, MEasy was announced as "The Most Agile and Adaptable Project" in the world in terms of banking innovation in 2021.

MEasy was MTB's prompt response to the Covid pandemic, ensuring the customers can open both eKYC and regular accounts at their convenience safely from their homes. It is the only one of its kind in Bangladesh banking. It took only six weeks for project inception to rollout.

MTB Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman said, "MTB is committed to digital innovation to enhance the user-friendly experience of our customers. This award reflects our keen aspiration to support our customers in the best possible way. Our venture will continue to introduce new digital innovations that make banking easy, convenient and secure."