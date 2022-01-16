MTB receives IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021

Corporates

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:56 pm

Related News

MTB receives IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:56 pm
MTB receives IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently been awarded for its digital onboarding platform "MEasy" by IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2021, a prestigious global award for innovation in banking. 

Out of 183 innovations from 125 banks worldwide researched by IBS, MEasy was announced as "The Most Agile and Adaptable Project" in the world in terms of banking innovation in 2021. 

MEasy was MTB's prompt response to the Covid pandemic, ensuring the customers can open both eKYC and regular accounts at their convenience safely from their homes. It is the only one of its kind in Bangladesh banking. It took only six weeks for project inception to rollout.  

MTB Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman said, "MTB is committed to digital innovation to enhance the user-friendly experience of our customers. This award reflects our keen aspiration to support our customers in the best possible way. Our venture will continue to introduce new digital innovations that make banking easy, convenient and secure."

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

8h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

9h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

4h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

4h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike