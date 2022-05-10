Mohd Safwan Choudhury reelected Bank Asia Vice Chairman
Mohd Safwan Choudhury has been reelected as Vice Chairman of Bank Asia at the 473rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank held recently.
He is a former president of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reads a press release.
Safwan Choudhury is the Managing Director of M Ahmed Tea and Lands, Phulbari Tea Estates, M Ahmed Cold Storage, Premier Dyeing and Calendaring and M Ahmed Food and Spices. He also served as the Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Association.
He is the president of FIVDB, an NGO providing primary education to underprivileged children.