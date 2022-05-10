Mohd Safwan Choudhury reelected Bank Asia Vice Chairman 

Corporates

TBS Report 
10 May, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

Mohd Safwan Choudhury reelected Bank Asia Vice Chairman 

TBS Report 
10 May, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 10:34 pm

Mohd Safwan Choudhury has been reelected as Vice Chairman of Bank Asia at the 473rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank held recently.

He is a former president of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reads a press release. 

Safwan Choudhury is the Managing Director of M Ahmed Tea and Lands, Phulbari Tea Estates, M Ahmed Cold Storage, Premier Dyeing and Calendaring and M Ahmed Food and Spices. He also served as the Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Association. 

He is the president of FIVDB, an NGO providing primary education to underprivileged children.    
 

Bank Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

9h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

5h | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

13h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

1d | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec