MJL Bangladesh Limited wins ICMAB best corporate award

Corporates

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 04:20 pm

Photo: Courtesy
MJL Bangladesh Limited was awarded the ICMAB Best Corporate Award- 2021 under the oil, gas, and energy companies category for corporate governance excellence.

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organised the ceremony on 1 December 2022, according to a press release.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to Syed Muhammad Rahmatul Mujeeb, FCA, head of Finance and Planning and Md Rokibul Kabir, company secretary, of MJL Bangladesh Limited. 

