MJL posts 37% profit growth in Q2

Currently, the company has two oil tankers. It uses the vessels to transport its own raw materials and also rents them out to other institutions such the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation. Photo: Collected

Mobil Jamuna Lubricant (MJL) Bangladesh Limited, the country's largest lubricant company, has witnessed impressive growth in its net profit for the second quarter (October-December) of the current fiscal year.

From October to December 2022, the consolidated revenue of the company stood at Tk748.39 crore, which was Tk611.25 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Consequently, its consolidated net profit increased by 37% to Tk60.09 crore from Tk45.56 crore compared to the same period one year ago.

The company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk2.05. The figure was Tk1.50 a year ago. MJL's net asset value per share stood at Tk39.72.