BDcom wins ICMAB corporate award

BDcom Online Ltd, a listed nationwide internet and tech services provider, has won the third prize in the telecommunication and IT category at the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021 ceremony held at a city hotel on 1 December.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to the company's Chairman Wahidul Haque Siddiqui and Managing Director SM Golam Faruk Alamgir, says a press release.

Government-run ICMAB presents business awards every year to companies in 17 different categories to promote transparency, accountability, healthy competition and good governance in the country's corporate sector.

Along with BDcom, 65 companies received the awards for their performance in 2021 at the event.

Among others, BDcom Executive Director AKM Kutub Uddin, Chief Financial Officer Faker Ahmed, FCA, and Independent Director Khalid Hussain, FCA, were present at the award giving ceremony.

Jury members Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin and Mohammed Nurul Amin, former chairman, of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh, were also present at the event.

The chairman of BDcom has dedicated the ICMAB award to all the employees of the company for their remarkable contribution and dedication.