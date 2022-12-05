BDcom wins ICMAB corporate award

Corporates

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 08:30 pm

Related News

BDcom wins ICMAB corporate award

The company won the award in the telecommunication and IT category

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 08:30 pm
BDcom wins ICMAB corporate award

BDcom Online Ltd, a listed nationwide internet and tech services provider, has won the third prize in the telecommunication and IT category at the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021 ceremony held at a city hotel on 1 December. 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award to the company's Chairman Wahidul Haque Siddiqui and Managing Director SM Golam Faruk Alamgir, says a press release.

Government-run ICMAB presents business awards every year to companies in 17 different categories to promote transparency, accountability, healthy competition and good governance in the country's corporate sector.

Along with BDcom, 65 companies received the awards for their performance in 2021 at the event.

Among others, BDcom Executive Director AKM Kutub Uddin, Chief Financial Officer Faker Ahmed, FCA, and Independent Director Khalid Hussain, FCA, were present at the award giving ceremony.  

Jury members Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin and Mohammed Nurul Amin, former chairman, of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh, were also present at the event. 

The chairman of BDcom has dedicated the ICMAB award to all the employees of the company for their remarkable contribution and dedication. 

BDCOM Online Ltd / ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

11h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

24m | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

1h | Videos
Crisis looming over import worth $2.5B in Ramadan?

Crisis looming over import worth $2.5B in Ramadan?

3h | Videos
Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence