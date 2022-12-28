24th AGM of MJL Bangladesh held

Corporates

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 12:50 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 24th annual general meeting of MJL Bangladesh Limited (MJLBL) was held virtually on Monday (26 December) afternoon at 3pm.

The meeting was presided over by MJLBL Chairman Md Mahbub Hossain, reads a press release.

Managing Director Azam J Chowdhury, Directors of MJLBL Abdul–Muyeed Chowdhury, Mohammad Tamim, Tanjil Chowdhury, Md Gias Uddin Ansary, and Independent Director NK A Mobin spoke at the meeting.

CEO, company secretary and shareholders of MJLBL also attended the meeting.

The shareholders of MJLBL approved a 50% cash dividend at the annual meeting.

The Chairman, managing director and other directors affirmed their gratitude to the shareholders and regulatory bodies.

