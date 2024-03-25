Milad and Doa Mahfil on the occasion of NBL 41st anniversary

Press Release
25 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
25 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A special Milad and Doa Mahfil was held at the prayer zone of the head office to mark the 41st Anniversary of National Bank Limited on 24 March.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Directors Syed Rois Uddin, Sheikh Aktar Uddin Ahmed, Md. Abdul Matin, and other head office personnel participated in the event. During this gathering, special prayers were offered for the well-being and prosperity of the country, nation, and National Bank.

 

National Bank

