NBL inaugurates Bibirhat, Baroigram sub-branches

National Bank Limited's 62nd and 63rd sub-branches of Chottogram's 'Bibirhat' and Sylhet's 'Baroigram' were inaugurated on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

NBL Chottogram regional Head and SVP, Prabir Kumar Bhowmick was present as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony held by Bibirhat sub-branch, reads a press release.

Apart from this, NBL Sylhet Regional Head and SVP Md. Jalal Uddin Pramanik was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of Baroigram sub-branch.

In these two events, which were organized separately in Chottogram and Sylhet, the bank's Hathazari and Beanibazar branch managers, Bibirhat and Baroigram sub-branch in-charges, branch officials along with renowned businesspersons and local dignitaries were present.