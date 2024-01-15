National Bank Training Institute holds inaugural ceremony of ‘Foundation Course for Junior Officer’

Corporates

Press Release
15 January, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 09:24 pm

Related News

National Bank Training Institute holds inaugural ceremony of ‘Foundation Course for Junior Officer’

Press Release
15 January, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 09:24 pm
National Bank Training Institute holds inaugural ceremony of ‘Foundation Course for Junior Officer’

A 15-day course titled 'Foundation Course for Junior Officer (General) (Year-2023): Credit Operations Module' (1st Batch) was inaugurated at the National Bank Training Institute on Sunday (14 January). 

A total of 32 officers from different branches of the bank are participating in it, reads a press release. 

Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO (CC) of the bank attended the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the course. Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, VP & Principal of NBTI was also present in the programme.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

National Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haruki Murakami at his jazz bar, Peter Cat, in Sendagaya, Tokyo, 1978.

Haruki Murakami: Old threads dipped in contemporary colours

7h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Dhaka shivers

11h | Features
Photo: Reuters

Bringing down a house of cards: South Africa Vs Israel at The Hague

11h | Panorama
A portion of Prince of Wales bakery. Photo: Rajib Dhar

'Our predicament is manifold': The last of the traditional Dhaka bakers

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

34m | Videos
The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

2h | Videos
China-Egypt united for the sake of world trade

China-Egypt united for the sake of world trade

2h | Videos
Story of a ‘12th failed’ in Bangladesh

Story of a ‘12th failed’ in Bangladesh

1h | Videos