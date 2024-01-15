National Bank Training Institute holds inaugural ceremony of ‘Foundation Course for Junior Officer’

A 15-day course titled 'Foundation Course for Junior Officer (General) (Year-2023): Credit Operations Module' (1st Batch) was inaugurated at the National Bank Training Institute on Sunday (14 January).

A total of 32 officers from different branches of the bank are participating in it, reads a press release.

Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO (CC) of the bank attended the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the course. Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, VP & Principal of NBTI was also present in the programme.

