National Bank to be merged with UCBL
The decision for the merger came at a meeting, chaired by Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar, today (9 April), officials of both banks told The Business Standard.
The National Limited is set to be merged with United Commercial Bank Limited, according to officials familiar with the matter.
More to follow…