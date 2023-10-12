Midland Bank signs participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Midland Bank Limited signed a Participation Agreement with Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD) of the Bangladesh Bank for availing refinance facility in US dollars.

The fund will be provided under "Bangladesh Bank – Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF)" for facilitating long term financing for firms, mainly the export oriented manufacturing industries, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, the exporters, enterprises and other manufacturing industries in the country may avail refinance funds for supporting their business.

In presence of Nurun Nahar, Honourable Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Liza Fahmida, Director, Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD), Bangladesh Bank and Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director of Midland Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.

Md Abul Bashar, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank; and Md Zahid Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of MDB were also present on this occasion along with other senior members of the central bank.