Midland Bank signs participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Corporates

Press Release
12 October, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 05:01 pm

Related News

Midland Bank signs participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Press Release
12 October, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 05:01 pm
Midland Bank signs participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Midland Bank Limited signed a Participation Agreement with Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD) of the Bangladesh Bank for availing refinance facility in US dollars.

The fund will be provided under "Bangladesh Bank – Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF)" for facilitating long term financing for firms, mainly the export oriented manufacturing industries, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, the exporters, enterprises and other manufacturing industries in the country may avail refinance funds for supporting their business.

In presence of Nurun Nahar, Honourable Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Liza Fahmida, Director, Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD), Bangladesh Bank and Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director of Midland Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations.

Md Abul Bashar, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank; and Md Zahid Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of MDB were also present on this occasion along with other senior members of the central bank.

Midland Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

1h | Explorer
Representational image. Photo: iStock

Yesterday when I was young: Epiphany from a fever dream

1h | Features
Claudia Goldin, winner of the 2023 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Photo: Reuters

Goldin took women's careers from economic sideshow to mainstream

3h | Panorama
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Cutting subsidies won't address the woes of the energy sector

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Oil prices rise amid fears of Iran's involvement in Israel's war

Oil prices rise amid fears of Iran's involvement in Israel's war

2h | TBS Economy
Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

Mohammed Deif - the Palestinian mastermind

4h | TBS World
Apple made its first ‘carbon neutral’ product

Apple made its first ‘carbon neutral’ product

4h | Tech Talk
What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

What world leaders said about the surprise attack by Hamas in Israel?

18h | TBS World