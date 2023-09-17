Midland Bank achieves Visa Excellence Award

Midland Bank Ltd (MDB) achieved "Excellence in Prepaid Cards (Associate Member)" in the Visa Excellence Award category at a program held on 14 September at Hotel Sheraton, Dhaka.

Visa organised the programme titled "Visa Leadership Conclave 2023, Towards a Cashless, Smart Bangladesh", reads a press release.

Managing Director (Current Charge) of Midland Bank Md Zahid Hossain received the award from Planning Minister MA Mannan.

Head of Retail Distributions Division Md Rashed Akter and Head of Cards of the bank Md Abed-Ur-Rahman were also present at the programme.