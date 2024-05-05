Risks of preterm delivery higher during heatwave 

The preterm birth rate in Bangladesh (16.2%) is the highest in the world and this is further aggravated by heatwave. Photo: Collected

The odds of a preterm birth rise by 5% per 1°C increase in temperature, and by 16% during heatwave versus non-heatwave days, demonstrating that the risks of a preterm delivery are higher during a heatwave.

The preterm birth rate in Bangladesh (16.2%) is the highest in the world and this is further aggravated by heatwave.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Bangladesh, with UNICEF's support, on Sunday launched the National Guidelines to protect children and vulnerable populations, including pregnant women from heat-related health risks.

These National Guidelines, developed in collaboration with experts from health and other sectors, provide a comprehensive framework for responding effectively to heat-related health risks.

"Every child has the right to a healthy environment, and we all have a role to play. By addressing heat-related illnesses and prioritising skills for healthcare professionals, we can help pave the way for a healthier and brighter future for children in Bangladesh," said Sheldon Yett, representative of UNICEF in Bangladesh.

According to recent projections from UNICEF and as a stark reminder of climate change impact, by 2050 a staggering 35.5 million children in Bangladesh, 99% of the total child population at that time, are set to face high heatwave frequency - meaning on average 4.5 or more heatwaves per year.

This will be a significant surge from 2020, when just 2.6 million children, representing 5%, were exposed to such risks.