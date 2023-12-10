Mercantile Bank PLC signs LTFF deal with Bangladesh Bank

Mercantile Bank PLC. has signed a participating agreement for Bangladesh Bank-Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF) with the central bank. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank PLC. and Liza Fahmida, Director of the Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department of the BB signed the deal at the BB's headquarters in Motijheel on Sunday (10 December).

Based on the success of recently completed Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF) program under Financial Sector Support Project (FSSP), Bangladesh Bank (BB) now decides to continue providing long term financing support to private sector firms, mainly the export oriented manufacturing industries of the country through BB-LTFF with a view to contributing to the national economy with increased outputs, job creation and economic growth of the country.

Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of the central bank, Md Abul Bashar, Executive Director, Firoz Mahmud Islam, Additional Director of the FSSSPD from Bangladesh Bank, and Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of Mercantile Bank PLC. were present in the signing ceremony.