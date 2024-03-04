Ashim Kumar Saha promoted as DMD of Mercantile Bank

Banking

TBS Report
04 March, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 07:50 pm

Ashim Kumar Saha has been promoted as deputy managing director of Mercantile Bank PLC. He was the senior executive vice president and head of treasury of the bank.

Since his joining in 2016 in Mercantile Bank, Ashim Kumar Saha has been efficiently delivering his duties and responsibilities in various capacities. 

Over 34 years of experience in the banking sector, Ashim Kumar Saha has expertise on government securities, local and foreign currency management, ALM analysis and risk management. He is also an expert in private bonds and the equity market.

Before starting the banking career in 1990 with Uttara Bank as probationary officer, Ashim Kumar Saha completed post-graduation in Accounting from University of Dhaka. Thereafter, he worked at NCC Bank PLC for 20 years. He joined Mercantile Bank on 10 August 2016 as senior executive vice president and head of treasury.

He is serving as the member secretary of ALM, Investment Committee and member of SMT, Credit Committee, etc. He is also instrumental in integrating the entire Treasury Operation with in-house IT solutions. He has attained different professional training programmes and workshop in USA, Germany, Japan, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong & Indonesia vastly for developing bond and equity market in Bangladesh. 

He was a member of the Bangladesh Bank EDS Money guidelines preparation committee. He is the current Convener, Technical committee of PDBL and has been chairman of Technical committee of BAFEDA for 2022- 2023. He is also a Registered Income Tax Practitioner.

