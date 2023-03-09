Meghna Insurance celebrates International Women's Day
Meghna Insurance Company Limited celebrated International Women's Day at the company's head office.
Sabrina Rahman, an entrepreneur, gave a greeting message to the company's women, said a press release.
CEO Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique presented prize bonds to women members at the event.
CFO Mohammad Monir Hossain, AMD Md Golam Al Mamun, AMD Md Kabir Ahmed, Human Resources Head Md Abdus Samad, Company Secretary Kazi Md Miraj Hossain ACS, CGIA and other dignitaries were present.