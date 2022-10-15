MasterCard, Daraz award 10 for highest online shopping

Corporates

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 06:31 pm

MasterCard, Daraz award 10 for highest online shopping

MasterCard and Daraz Bangladesh Limited have announced the final winners of the 'Save, Spend and Win' campaign launched to encourage digital payments for online shopping at Daraz.  

Under this campaign, 10 MasterCard cardholders was awarded Saturday (15 October) for making the highest number of transactions, said a press release. 

Exclusive travel voucher worth Tk 30,000 was given as a prize for each winner. 

Prizes were handed over to the winners at Daraz head office in the capital.  

MasterCard Bangladesh Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal, Daraz Bangladesh Limited Chief Operating Officer Khandaker Tasfin Alam, Daraz Bangladesh Limited Technology and Digital Payment & Strategy Director Manjari Mallick and MasterCard Bangladesh Directors Zakia Sultana and Sohail Alam were present during the award ceremony.
 

