Maksud new BGCCI president

M Maksud, Managing Director of CORONA International, has been elected president of the Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) for 2023-2025 term.

The trade body also elected Adam Md Iqbal, Managing Director of Weber Power Solutions Ltd, as the treasurer at its 21st AGM held in the city on Sunday, reads a press release.

Among the elected office-bearers are: Senior Vice Presidents-- Dr Md Kamruzzaman, Managing Director of Hohenstein Laboratories Bangladesh Ltd and Dr Mohammad Ershad Hussain, Chairman of Dawn Trading International.

The elected vice-presidents are: Navaneetha Krishnan, Managing Director of Robert Bosch (Bangladesh) Ltd and Md Farooque Khan, Managing Director of Weber Power Solutions Ltd.