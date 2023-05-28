Maksud new BGCCI president

Corporates

Press Release
28 May, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 07:07 pm

Related News

Maksud new BGCCI president

Press Release
28 May, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 07:07 pm
Maksud new BGCCI president

M Maksud, Managing Director of CORONA International, has been elected president of the Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) for 2023-2025 term.

The trade body also elected Adam Md Iqbal, Managing Director of Weber Power Solutions Ltd, as the treasurer at its 21st AGM held in the city on Sunday, reads a press release.

Among the elected office-bearers are: Senior Vice Presidents-- Dr Md Kamruzzaman, Managing Director of Hohenstein Laboratories Bangladesh Ltd and Dr Mohammad Ershad Hussain, Chairman of Dawn Trading International.

The elected vice-presidents are: Navaneetha Krishnan, Managing Director of Robert Bosch (Bangladesh) Ltd and Md Farooque Khan, Managing Director of Weber Power Solutions Ltd.

Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

8h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

10h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

11h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

3h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

10h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget