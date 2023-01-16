Irene Sommer appointed BGCCI executive director

From Left - Muin Uddin Mazumder, Senior Vice President BGCCI, Sanofi Bangladesh Ltd.; Tarun Patwary, Senior Vice President BGCCI, Kuenhe+Nagel Ltd.; Irene Sommer, Executive Director BGCCI; Ibnul Wara, Vice President BGCCI, Austan Ltd.; Sebastian Groh, Vice President BGCCI, ME Solshare Ltd. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) has appointed Irene Sommer as the new executive director.

Prior to her engagement with BGCCI Ms Sommer managed the international affairs of the Vice Chancellor's office at Brac University. She is originally from Germany and moved to Bangladesh in 2019, said a press release.

According to the media release, BGCCI aims to reinforce its functions as a vibrant platform to support the interests of its members.

The chamber is involved with activities concerning trade and investment facilitation between Germany and Bangladesh.

Sommer is looking forward to take BGCCI to new heights. As a native German who has lived in Dhaka for several years, she has a strong understanding of bilateral diplomacy and the demands of her coming work with BGCCI, reads the release.