Germany will continue to be a committed partner: German Ambassador

Germany will continue to remain a committed partner in Bangladesh's development journey in the years to come, said Achim Tröster, the ambassador of Germany in Bangladesh.

He made the remarks at an event organised by the Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Ambassador at Large Mohammad Ziauddin, Deputy Head of the German Embassy Constanza Zähringer and senior officials of ministries attended the event held recently at the capital's Radisson Hotel.

Dr Momen said that the bilateral engagement with Germany remained constant and improved further in the last twelve years, thanks to the personal rapport between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We look forward to taking the Bangladesh-Germany relations to new heights during the tenure of Chancellor Olaf Scholz," said the top Dhaka diplomat.

Hailing the five decade ties between the two countries, German Ambassador Achim said, "We are proud to be a close partner and to have contributed to Bangladesh's remarkable achievements of the last 50 years."

Bangladesh Ambassador in Germany Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, who joined the event virtually, said, "Germany is the second largest trading partner of Bangladesh. I am working to attract more German investment and trade in Bangladesh."

Ambassador-at-Large Ziauddin, said, "Bangladesh and Germany have the best of relations and there has been an increasing interaction in the area of trade and commerce."

Md Saiful Islam, president of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, pointed out that the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Germany has crossed the $7 Billion landmark.

"With continued growth, it can reach the $10 Billion mark in three years," he hoped.

Mr Abdul Muktadir, chairman & MD, Incepta said that BGCCI plays a vital role in bringing businesses of Bangladesh & Germany together.

Muktadir, who is also the chair of BGCCI Committees, floated a proposal to arrange a forum and invite German manufacturers there to explore potential business collaborations in a wider perspective.

BGCCI Sr VP Tarun Patwary read out the message of BGCCI President Mr Thomas Hoffman who said during the 50-year journey, two countries have forged closer business cooperation. 

"BGCCI provides an ideal platform for promoting bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Germany and it is continuously growing," he said.  

BGCCI officials including Sr VP Muin Uddin Mazumder, VP Ibnul Wara, VP Sathish Kumar Somuraj, Director Tharanga Atthanayake and Director M Maksud attended the event other than a large number of MD and CEOs, representing representing various business houses.   

