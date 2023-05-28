BGCCI concludes 21st AGM and elected M Maksud as the new president

The Bangladesh-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BGCCI) held its highly anticipated 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 May, with the participation of the esteemed BGCCI Executive Board and a large number of its valued members.

The event proved to be a significant milestone for the chamber, showcasing the continued dedication and commitment of its members towards fostering bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Germany, said a press release.

One of the guests in attendance was Jan Janowski, chargé d'affaires of the German mission to Bangladesh, who graced the AGM with his presence, highlighting the strong partnership between the two nations.

The highlight of the event was the warm welcome extended to the new executive board for the term 2023-2025. The outgoing Board handed over their responsibilities to the newly elected board members. The new board comprises notable individuals who bring diverse expertise and experience to drive BGCCI's mission forward. The newly elected President M Maksud, managing director of CORONA International, expressed his commitment to upholding the chamber's esteemed reputation and working closely with stakeholders, including the embassy, to further enhance bilateral relations and seize new opportunities for trade and investment.

The newly elected office bearers consist of M. Maksud, Managing Director of CORONA International as the President; Dr. Md. Kamruzzaman, Managing Director of Hohenstein Laboratories Bangladesh Ltd., and Mr. Mohammad Ershad Hussain, Chairman & CEO of Dawn Trading International, as Senior Vice President; Mr. Navaneetha Krishnan, Managing Director of Robert Bosch (Bangladesh) Ltd. and Mr. Md. Farooque Khan, Managing Director of Weber Power Solutions Ltd., as Vice President and Mr. Adnan Md. Iqbal, Director of Globe Forwarding & Freight Ltd. as the Treasurer.

The AGM commenced with a warm welcome from Muin Uddin Mazumder, outgoing Senior Vice President of BGCCI, who expressed gratitude to the esteemed members for their presence and participation. Mazumder proceeded to present an overview of BGCCI's achievements and activities throughout the year 2022, underscoring the significant progress made in strengthening commercial ties between Bangladesh and Germany. The Annual Report was proposed by Mr. Mohammad Ershad Hussain and seconded by Sheikh Mohammad Saidul Alam, both prominent and highly respected members of BGCCI.

During the meeting, the outgoing Vice President of BGCCI, Ibnul Wara, presented the Audited Financial Report for the year 2022, providing transparency and insight into the chamber's financial performance. The financial report was proposed by Md. Quamrul Islam and seconded by Mr. Osman Haidar, two esteemed members who have contributed significantly to BGCCI's success.

Furthermore, the AGM finalised the appointment of Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co. as the chamber's auditor for the year 2022. This decision was proposed by Subrata Kumar Dey and seconded by Sanjit Kumar Chakraborty, both highly regarded members of BGCCI, ensuring the chamber's financial affairs will be entrusted to a reputed and experienced auditing firm.

In the closing remarks, Dr. Sebastian Groh, the outgoing Vice President of BGCCI, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks to all the members and guests in attendance. He expressed sincere appreciation for their active involvement and support throughout the year, which contributed to the chamber's achievements. Groh acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the outgoing Board and extended his congratulations to the newly elected executive board members.