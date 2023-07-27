Le Méridien Dhaka appoints new executive chef, chef de cuisine

The Marriott hotel, Le Méridien Dhaka appointed two new brand faces for its culinary team.

Earlier this month, native Spanish Jesus Nino joined the hotel as executive chef and Marrosu Cristiano from Italy joined as chef de cuisine.

Executive Chef Nino will oversee the main restaurants in Dhaka city. As chef has a career of over 16 years across the world including Mexico, Costa Rica, Peru, North Africa, and others, therefore, he acquired expertise in multi-national cuisines which can be explored at Le Méridien Dhaka, said a press release.

Chef De Cuisine Marrosu Cristiano joined the team to robust the taste of popular Italian cuisines and the trendy fine-dining restaurant FAVOLA.

In Bangladesh, joining the hotel is his second assignment. Earlier, he was employed in another 5-star Marriott property. Chef Cristiano has an experience of nearly two decades and discovered international territory through his culinary adventure.

Constantinos S. Gavriel, General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka said, "He is very pleased to welcome Jesus Nino, Executive Chef and Marrosu Cristiano, Chef De Cuisine on board. The hotel has a very engaging business when the international border is wide open for economic and leisure purposes. As we receive guests from different nationalities, they also have their unique food preferences that only can be achieved if our chefs have extensive experience with it.

"To meet the demand of our travellers I am looking forward to working with the chefs and congratulating them on their new journey with Le Méridien Dhaka. At our hotel, we have a big culinary team and each of them is very experienced and knowledgeable. I am extremely proud of them and having Nino & Cristiano alongside the team I believe they will flourish with achievements."