Brazilian Food Fest at Le Méridien Dhaka

Hotel Le Méridien Dhaka, part of Marriott International is well-renowned for its culinary excellence. They've organised a Brazilian Food Festival from 7th September 2023 - 16th September 2023. Brazilian Ambassador Paulo Fernando Dias Feres was present at the opening ceremony.

The signature buffet restaurant 'Latest Recipe' is decorated to offer guests an unforgettable experience of Brazil's vibrant and diverse food culture. Executive Chef, Jesus Nino who is a Spanish native is looking after the Buffet menu. 

Churrasco, Camarao, Costela, Picanha, torta de Frangou, Moqueca Baiana, Salpicao De Frango, Curao, and Brigadeiro are the main traditional recipes that are being featured on the menu. There's also a live cooking station and a 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer through selective bank cards and the buffet is TK7,750 per person. Event Partner "Air Astra" Airlines is offering 2 couple air tickets from DAC-CXB-DAC for the lucky winners who will dine at the Latest Recipe during this festival and will win the raffle draw.

On the opening day Constantinos S Gavriel, General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka said, "From the bustling streets of Rio de Janeiro to the serene landscapes of Bahia, Brazil is a country with excitement, colours, and a deep-rooted cultural identity and I genuinely feel to experience the country's identity this Brazilian Food Festival will be a perfect excuse to celebrate."

Moqueca Baiana comes highly recommended by Executive Chef Jesus Nino and Chef De Cuisine Cristiano Marrosu. Chef Nino firmly believes that Brazilian food could be the next big thing in the Bangladeshi market. Chef Marrosu likes the way Bangladeshi people are looking to try new flavours and said, "It is our duty of the foreigner chefs and the chefs that learn from us" to explain how it was up to them to bring in these flavours to people and the Brazilian Food Fest is a stepping stone towards it.

