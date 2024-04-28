LafargeHolcim Bangladesh wins ‘Green Factory Award 2023’

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) has received the 'Green Factory Award 2023' from the Government of Bangladesh.

The award was given by the Ministry of Labor and Employment for LHBL's continued endeavor in ensuring ecofriendly technology and a safe workplace in its Chhatak Plant, Sunamganj, reads a press release.

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of LHBL received the award from the Speaker of the National Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury who was present as the chief guest.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Nazrul Islam Chowdhury along with other government high officials were present during the award giving ceremony held at the capital city.

A total of 29 companies from 12 sectors received the 'Green Factory Award 2023'. The Chhatak Plant of LHBL ranked first in the cement sector.

