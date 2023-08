LafargeHolcim Bangladesh holds technical seminar in Mymensingh

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) organised a technical seminar titled "Sustainable Structural & Foundation Design" in Mymensingh on Saturday (26 August), reads a press release.

Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Professor (retd), Civil Engineering Department, BUET was present as the keynote speaker at the seminar.

LHBL Head of Technical Services Fakhruddin Md Khan hared a brief presentation on sustainable building material solutions of the company.

More than a hundred renowned engineers, architects and consultants from greater Mymensingh participated in the seminar.