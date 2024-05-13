LafargeHolcim profit drops 15% in Jan-Mar

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 06:14 pm

Its revenue also fell by 3% to Tk825 crore during the quarter.

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 06:14 pm
The logo of French concrete maker Lafarge is seen on the plant of Bercy on the banks of the river Seine in Paris, France, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The logo of French concrete maker Lafarge is seen on the plant of Bercy on the banks of the river Seine in Paris, France, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh's net profit dropped by 15% to Tk162 crore in the January-March quarter of this year compared to the same period a year ago.

The multinational cement manufacturer published the unaudited financial statement on Monday (13 May).

According to its statement, its revenue also fell by 3% to Tk825 crore during the quarter.

Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, said in a press release, "The construction Industry is going through a challenging time, with a consistently high inflationary environment impacting consumption.

However, we continued our focus on the expansion of sales channels, aggregates business, new products and solutions and improved market presence to ensure stronger results in the quarters to come, he said.

He further added that we also have entered into the bricks and blocks market by launching Holcim Blocks, which is environment friendly and has a growth potential in the market.

We also have won "Green Factory Award 2023" recently from the Ministry of Labor and Employment that reflects our commitment towards ensuring a safe workplace for our employees and a sustainable green environment around our operations."

Bangladesh / Top News

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh / profit / first quarter profit

